ANI

Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon is all set to give a sneak peek into his life via a docuseries. The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed. Titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the project will be out on Prime Video.

The series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation. The series will be released on August 18.

#Canada #Gurdaspur