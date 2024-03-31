Punjabi cinema — good, bad & ugly

A session on Punjabi Cinema – Resurgence at CIFF saw the participation of film directors Anurag Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Smeep Kang and Jagdeep Sidhu. The discussion on the roadblocks and also milestones achieved in Punjabi cinema was engaging.
All praise for fellow panellists, Anurag said directors in Punjabi cinema should stand by their choices. “I remember I approached a big Bollywood star for Chauthi Koot and he refused to do it. It was the same for Adh Chanani Raat. I had requested a popular Punjabi actor and he refused citing, ‘meri image khraab houjugi’. So, if Om Puri, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah could work on both commercial as well as art cinema why can’t our stars,” he said.
Smeep, who is known for giving commercial success in the comedy genre, said, “To make an art film is one thing but to promote an art film is a different story. I made Lock in 2016, which was an adaptation of Malyalam film Shutter. It had Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Ghuggi. But the audience didn’t accept it.”
Jagdeep put forth the heightened sensibilities of people in the age of social media where directors like him are afraid to even put a surname to the characters in film.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...