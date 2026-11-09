Punjabi pop meets EDM as Guru Randhawa joins Steve Aoki at EDC, Orlando

EDM star Steve Aoki surprised fans on Day 2 of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) with a special onstage appearance by Indian singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa. The two-time Grammy-nominated DJ brought Randhawa on stage for the world premiere of his official remix of Sirra.

The high-energy remix reimagines Randhawa’s hit song from his album Without Prejudice, blending Aoki’s signature electronic beats with Punjabi pop vocals. The track has already crossed 356 million cumulative streams, and its festival debut received an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

The collaboration marks Aoki’s first venture into Punjabi pop. It also made Randhawa the first India-born music talent and the one of the first Punjabi artist to perform on the EDC mainstage, marking a significant milestone for Indian music on the global electronic music circuit.

Known for his cross-genre collaborations, Aoki has previously worked with Indian vocalists Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan. His global remixes include BTS’s MIC Drop and Kid Cudi’s Pursuit of Happiness.

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Randhawa, meanwhile, has collaborated with international names such as Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, French Montana, LE SSERAFIM and Rick Ross.

The EDC performance comes ahead of Randhawa’s homecoming concert at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12, 2026. The show will mark his return to live touring after a three-year break.

The official Sirra (Steve Aoki Remix) is now out via Warner Music India.