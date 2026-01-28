Punjabi singer Lovi Boparai set to return with his new EP ‘Bop’z’
Project is produced by Blackstone Media and releasing on January 28
Lovi Boparai, the Patiala-based singer known for hits such as ‘2 Goliyan’, ‘Nigaha’ and his trending track, ‘Sabar Shukar’, is returning with his new EP ‘BOP’Z’.
The talented voice from Punjabi University, Patiala, has been turning heads with each new track. His upcoming EP ‘BOP’Z’ is set to continue that streak. Produced by Blackstone Media and releasing on January 28 under an independent label, the EP is expected to build on the momentum of his earlier successes.
The EP features tracks such as ‘Morni,’ ‘Tension,’ and ‘Fer Kithe’.
Speaking about the EP, Boparai says, “This project is very close to my heart. Every song reflects a different mood and emotion, and I hope listeners connect with the honesty in it.”
