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Home / Entertainment / Pushpa Impossible: Truths, tensions and turning points

Pushpa Impossible: Truths, tensions and turning points

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Sony Sab’s Pushpa Impossible highlights family, values and emotional complexities as Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) deals with the aftermath of the prom night incident involving Swara (Pari Bhatti).
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Sony Sab’s Pushpa Impossible highlights family, values and emotional complexities as Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) deals with the aftermath of the prom night incident involving Swara (Pari Bhatti).

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As truths remain hidden and tensions rise between her and her children, the atmosphere at home becomes increasingly strained, with external challenges adding to the pressure.

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Muskan Bamne, who essays the role of Shanaya Mehta, shares, “Shanaya has always been seen as impulsive and a little self-centred, but this sequence shows a very different side of her. What I found most interesting is that she doesn’t plan to do something big, she simply reacts to what she feels is right in that moment. That instinct to stand up for the truth becomes a turning point for her. The moment when Pushpa hugs her is very special because it’s not just about approval, it’s about being seen and understood for the first time. As an actor, portraying that shift, from being misunderstood to earning that warmth was really emotional and satisfying.”

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