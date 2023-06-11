Put a ring on it

ANI

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi recently confirmed their engagement with pictures on social media. What started as on-screen chemistry on the sets of their first film together, Mister, soon turned into the duo becoming a real-life love couple.

Varun and Lavanya successfully kept their relationship under wraps right until the point when the rings were exchanged. The couple confirmed their engagement in a small, intimate ceremony with their family and close friends.

RRR actor Ram Charan on Saturday congratulated actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement. Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, “Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya.” Charan’s wife Upasana also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for [email protected] @varunkonidela7.”

For the ceremony, Varun opted for an off-white kurta, while Lavanya looked beautiful in a light green saree.

The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Found my Lav!” Lavanya, on the other hand, captioned, “Found my forever.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in Parveen Sattaru‘s upcoming spy thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Apart from that, he also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film VT 13 opposite actor Manushi Chillar. Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like Doosukeltha, Tamil films Bramman, and Happy Birthday.