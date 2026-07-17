DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / PVR INOX to re-release Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi classics ahead of 'Batwara 1947'

PVR INOX to re-release Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi classics ahead of 'Batwara 1947'

The retrospective will begin with "Damini" on July 24, followed by "Ghatak" on July 31 and "Ghayal" on August 7. Santoshi and Deol's latest collaboration, "Batwara 1947", is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sunny Deol.
Advertisement

PVR INOX on Friday announced the re-release of three acclaimed Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi films -- "Damini", "Ghatak" and "Ghayal" -- as part of a retrospective celebrating the actor-director duo ahead of their upcoming film "Batwara 1947".

Advertisement

The retrospective will begin with "Damini" on July 24, followed by "Ghatak" on July 31 and "Ghayal" on August 7. Santoshi and Deol's latest collaboration, "Batwara 1947", is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

Advertisement

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, said the retrospective is aimed at celebrating one of Hindi cinema's most successful filmmaker-actor partnerships.

Advertisement

"The Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration gave Indian cinema some of its most cinematic moments in films like 'Damini', 'Ghayal', and 'Ghatak'. These films have transcended generations because of their performances, compelling storytelling, and themes.

"Ahead of the release of their upcoming film, 'Batwara 1947', we are honoured to present this retrospective at PVR INOX," Bijli said in a statement.

Advertisement

Santoshi, who made his directorial debut with the 1990 action drama "Ghayal", recalled Deol's faith in him at the beginning of his filmmaking career.

"Sunny agreed to work in 'Ghayal' at a time when I hadn't directed a single film. That faith laid the foundation for a friendship and partnership that went on to create 'Damini', 'Ghatak', and some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema.

"We made these films with immense love, honesty, and conviction. We never chased moments for applause; we simply wanted to tell stories that would move audiences," the filmmaker said.

Deol said the films continue to resonate because they reflected the struggles of ordinary people.

"Rajkumar Santoshi and I have shared a partnership built on sincerity. We never set out to make iconic films; we simply worked with our hearts and tried to tell honest stories.

"'Damini', 'Ghatak' and 'Ghayal' gave voice to the common man. Perhaps that's why people still remember the dialogues from these films even after all these years. PVR INOX is bringing these films back to the big screen, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate them," the actor said.

Released in 1990, "Ghayal" marked Santoshi's directorial debut and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Deol received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Their second collaboration, "Damini" (1993), earned Santoshi the Filmfare Award for Best Director and Deol the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The duo reunited for the 1996 action drama "Ghatak", which went on to attain cult status for its performances and memorable dialogues.

According to PVR INOX, bookings and theatre listings for the retrospective will be announced soon on its app and website.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts