PVR INOX to re-release Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi classics ahead of 'Batwara 1947'

PVR INOX on Friday announced the re-release of three acclaimed Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi films -- "Damini", "Ghatak" and "Ghayal" -- as part of a retrospective celebrating the actor-director duo ahead of their upcoming film "Batwara 1947".

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The retrospective will begin with "Damini" on July 24, followed by "Ghatak" on July 31 and "Ghayal" on August 7. Santoshi and Deol's latest collaboration, "Batwara 1947", is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

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Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, said the retrospective is aimed at celebrating one of Hindi cinema's most successful filmmaker-actor partnerships.

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"The Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration gave Indian cinema some of its most cinematic moments in films like 'Damini', 'Ghayal', and 'Ghatak'. These films have transcended generations because of their performances, compelling storytelling, and themes.

"Ahead of the release of their upcoming film, 'Batwara 1947', we are honoured to present this retrospective at PVR INOX," Bijli said in a statement.

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Santoshi, who made his directorial debut with the 1990 action drama "Ghayal", recalled Deol's faith in him at the beginning of his filmmaking career.

"Sunny agreed to work in 'Ghayal' at a time when I hadn't directed a single film. That faith laid the foundation for a friendship and partnership that went on to create 'Damini', 'Ghatak', and some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema.

"We made these films with immense love, honesty, and conviction. We never chased moments for applause; we simply wanted to tell stories that would move audiences," the filmmaker said.

Deol said the films continue to resonate because they reflected the struggles of ordinary people.

"Rajkumar Santoshi and I have shared a partnership built on sincerity. We never set out to make iconic films; we simply worked with our hearts and tried to tell honest stories.

"'Damini', 'Ghatak' and 'Ghayal' gave voice to the common man. Perhaps that's why people still remember the dialogues from these films even after all these years. PVR INOX is bringing these films back to the big screen, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate them," the actor said.

Released in 1990, "Ghayal" marked Santoshi's directorial debut and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Deol received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Their second collaboration, "Damini" (1993), earned Santoshi the Filmfare Award for Best Director and Deol the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The duo reunited for the 1996 action drama "Ghatak", which went on to attain cult status for its performances and memorable dialogues.

According to PVR INOX, bookings and theatre listings for the retrospective will be announced soon on its app and website.