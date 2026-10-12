Pyre trailer out: Film shows life of elderly couple waiting for their children to return 

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri's film Pyre, which has won 18 international awards, is set to release in Indian theatres on October 30.

The makers have released the trailer of the film, which tells the story of an elderly couple living in a remote village in Uttarakhand.

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Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an ageing couple who live together while waiting for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities. The story looks at love, loneliness and the challenges faced by families when younger members leave their homes.

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Pyre stars Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, both residents of Uttarakhand who had never faced a camera before the film. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi plays Tulsi.

As per a release, the film has been shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand and has received 18 international awards. These include 15 Best Film awards at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham. Kapri has also received Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, while the film has earned recognition for its music, cinematography and sound.

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Speaking about the film's release in India, Kapri said he was looking forward to audiences watching the story on the big screen. He also spoke about the response the film received during its international journey.

“I'm delighted that Pyre will finally reach audiences across India in cinemas, where its emotions and the beauty of the Himalayas can be experienced on the big screen. The film has received so much warmth and appreciation on its international journey, and now I'm looking forward to sharing this deeply personal story with audiences back home and hoping it touches their hearts just as much,” said producer-director Vinod Kapri, as per a release. Before its theatrical release, the makers will organise special screenings in Berinag, Bageshwar and Srinagar Garhwal from October 14 to 17 through Picture Time, a mobile theatre initiative. The screenings aim to bring the film to areas where permanent cinema halls are limited or unavailable.

Produced by Vinod Kapri, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners of Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios, Pyre will release in theatres across India on October 30 in Hindi and Malayalam. (ANI)