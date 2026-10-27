'Qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon': Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of 'King'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday unveiled a new poster for his highly-anticipated theatrical outing, "King", which is set to release on December 24.

The film reunites him with "Pathaan" director Siddharth Anand and will see him team up with daughter Suhana.

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Shah Rukh is returning to cinemas after a gap of three years. He released "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki" in 2023.

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In the poster, Shah Rukh, 60, is seen walking through fire with a rose in his mouth and a gun in his right hand.

The superstar captioned the image as: "Aaj fir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi... Aashiq Hoon... #KING. (Today, the memory came again... Not a killer...I am a lover...), lines that hark back to the title track of his 1990 film "Badshaah".

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"King" also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Shah Rukh was last seen in his son Aryan Khan's debut OTT series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood". Suhana made her acting debut with the 2023 film "The Archies", which was panned critically.