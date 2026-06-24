‘Queen 2’ poster surfaces online, promises Kangana Ranaut’s journey across India

Twelve years after “Queen” became a cultural milestone for women-led cinema in Bollywood, details of a sequel are now emerging on social media.

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A poster, which has been circulating online, shows Kangana Ranaut’s character Rani against a collage of Indian landmarks, including the Golden Temple, the Taj Mahal, the ghats of Varanasi and the valleys of Kashmir. Its tagline reads: “Iss Baar Rani Apne Desh Ko Khojne Nikli Hai” (This time, Rani sets out to discover her own country).

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The image also lists destinations that appear to be part of the journey, including Kashmir, Kedarnath, Jaisalmer, Kerala, Goa, Meghalaya, Dwarka and Puri.

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As per the poster, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Zee Studios. It also credits Amit Trivedi as music composer and Amitabh Bhattacharya as lyricist.

Released in 2014, Queen earned Kangana her second National Award for Best Actress and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films about self-discovery.

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No release date has been announced so far.