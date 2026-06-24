DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Queen 2’ poster surfaces online, promises Kangana Ranaut’s journey across India

‘Queen 2’ poster surfaces online, promises Kangana Ranaut’s journey across India

Kangana is set to return as Rani in the much-anticipated sequel to the 2014 blockbuster

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:55 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangana Ranaut. File Photo
Advertisement

Twelve years after “Queen” became a cultural milestone for women-led cinema in Bollywood, details of a sequel are now emerging on social media.

Advertisement

A poster, which has been circulating online, shows Kangana Ranaut’s character Rani against a collage of Indian landmarks, including the Golden Temple, the Taj Mahal, the ghats of Varanasi and the valleys of Kashmir. Its tagline reads: “Iss Baar Rani Apne Desh Ko Khojne Nikli Hai” (This time, Rani sets out to discover her own country).

Advertisement

The image also lists destinations that appear to be part of the journey, including Kashmir, Kedarnath, Jaisalmer, Kerala, Goa, Meghalaya, Dwarka and Puri.

Advertisement

As per the poster, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Zee Studios. It also credits Amit Trivedi as music composer and Amitabh Bhattacharya as lyricist.

Released in 2014, Queen earned Kangana her second National Award for Best Actress and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films about self-discovery.

Advertisement

No release date has been announced so far.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts