DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pair up for Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pair up for Aap Jaisa Koi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
R. Madhavan
Advertisement

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi has finally got a release date. It is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from July 11.

Advertisement

Starring Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in a story that’s as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Marking Madhavan’s return to the genre he is loved for - romance- the film offers a fresh take on relationships — blending humour, vulnerability, and warmth against a layered backdrop of family ties and personal rediscovery. Director Vivek Soni said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It’s about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts