R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pair up for Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi has finally got a release date. It is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from July 11.

Starring Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in a story that’s as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

Marking Madhavan’s return to the genre he is loved for - romance- the film offers a fresh take on relationships — blending humour, vulnerability, and warmth against a layered backdrop of family ties and personal rediscovery. Director Vivek Soni said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It’s about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate.”