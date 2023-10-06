R Madhavan visits FTII, interacts with students

ANI

Pune, October 6

Appointed president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society, actor R Madhavan recently visited the prestigious institute.

During his visit, Madhavan interacted with students and faculty.

Several pictures from Madhavan's first visit after taking charge last month were posted on the official Instagram account of FTII.

In September 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) appointed Madhavan as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairperson of the governing council. The tenure of former president director Shekhar Kapur ended on March 3, 2023.

"Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you (sic)," Union Minister Anurag Thakur wrote on X while congratulating Madhavan.

The actor took to social media and shared his feelings about getting nominated as the President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Madhavan wrote, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations (sic)."

Recently, Madhavan bagged the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards. Madhavan also acted and directed it.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in a thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. The film will be out in theatres on March 8, 2024.

