‘Raanjhan’ allegations, copyright claims by foreign musician are rejected, Sachet-Parampara take legal action

Issue a defamation notice which will “take strict legal action to address this malicious attempt to discredit our work”
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:05 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
“The person alleging they composed the music for ‘Raanjhan’ is making completely baseless accusations," music duo Sachet-Parampara said. Instagram/@sachetparamparaofficial
Music duo Sachet-Parampara have officially shut down all allegations made against their chart-topping song “Raanjhan” which featured in the Kriti Sanon-starrer “Do Patti”.

“The person alleging they composed the music for ‘Raanjhan’ is making completely baseless accusations, clearly intended to stir controversy and gain visibility,” the composers said in a joint statement.

Adding they have issued a defamation notice which will “take strict legal action to address this malicious attempt to discredit our work.”

“We’ve already provided the original session files and piano scores to YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, all of which confirmed our authorship and rejected any other copyright claims,” they added.

Having taken action against this matter, Sachet-Parampara remain focused on their music and committed to creating genre-defining work; letting the music speak for itself, according to a press release.

The accusations of the music being copied and copyright claim on the same made by foreign musician KMKZ, were reviewed and rejected by major music platforms who found no grounds to support the complaint.

Streaming services had received all project files for “Raanjhan” sung by Parampara Tandon well before its public release and after evaluation the platforms concluded that Sachet-Parampara are the rightful creators of the track.

Released in October 2024, “Do Patti” was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It starred Sanon alongside Kajol in the lead roles.

