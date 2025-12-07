DT
Raanjhan becomes Spotify India's most-streamed song of 2025

Raanjhan becomes Spotify India’s most-streamed song of 2025

TNS
Updated At : 05:44 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon
Acclaimed writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is celebrating a massive milestone as the soulful track Raanjhan from her latest production, the Netflix thriller Do Patti which was the most streamed film of 2024, has now officially topped the charts as the Most Streamed Song of 2025 on Spotify India.

Raanjhan featuring the mesmerising voice of Parampara Tandon and music by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Kausar Munir, dominated playlists throughout the year, solidifying its place as the definitive heartbreak anthem of 2025.

The song’s success is a huge win for Dhillon’s production house, Kathha Pictures, which co-produced the film with Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. This collaboration is the latest success for Dhillon since her co-production with the hit sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, establishing a powerful force in content creation.

Kanika said, “Love for Raanjhan is truly humbling. A huge shoutout to Parampara, Sachet, Kausar Munir and Bob for crafting such a song.”

