Raashii Khanna forays into digital space

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The trailer of the series was unveiled recently.
The actress has an interesting line-up. While Raashii has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, she is also shooting for her South Indian venture with Naga Chaitanya. Apart from Rudra, Raashii is also gearing up for Raj and DK’s next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions