Raashii Khanna forays into digital space

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The trailer of the series was unveiled recently.

The actress has an interesting line-up. While Raashii has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, she is also shooting for her South Indian venture with Naga Chaitanya. Apart from Rudra, Raashii is also gearing up for Raj and DK’s next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.