Home / Entertainment / Rachel McAdams gets her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams gets her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been managing the iconic Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and hosting its star ceremonies for decades

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 05:21 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Rachel McAdams poses with her new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday in Los Angeles. AP/PTI
Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams, known for her acclaimed performances in films such as "Mean Girls", "Sherlock Holmes", and "The Notebook", has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared the announcement on its official website and said the actor was presented with the recognition on Tuesday at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard.

"McAdams has built a remarkable career defined by range, depth, and enduring impact on audiences around the world", Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Rachel McAdams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame...From her breakout performances in 'Mean Girls' and 'The Notebook' to her Oscar-nominated turn in 'Spotlight'...Her transformative performances have established her as one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected actors," she added.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been managing the iconic Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and hosting its star ceremonies for decades. Since 1960, millions of visitors from around the globe have flocked to view this cultural landmark.

The actor will next feature in "Send Help", also starring Dylan O'Brien. Directed by Sam Raimi, it is set to release in theatres on January 30.

