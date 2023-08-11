Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra twin in blue as duo papped at Mumbai airport

ANI

Mumbai, August 11

Newly-engaged celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha popularly known as 'RagNeeti' were spotted twinning in blue outfits in Mumbai on Friday.

Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media in which they could be seen coming out of their car and walking towards the airport security check.

Parineeti looked beautiful in a long blue coat and matching pants with a white top. She paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Raghav, on the other hand, looked dapper in a light blue check shirt paired with black pants and brown shoes. The couple was seen waving at the paps before heading inside the airport.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The duo got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Prior to their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had maintained silence on their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

Later, the couple was also seen scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

#Kapurthala #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Social Media