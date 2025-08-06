Raghav Juyal and Bom Diggy fame Sakshi Malik clarify viral slap scene

A video showing actor Raghav Juyal appearing to slap actress Sakshi Malik while she pulls his hair went viral online, sparking speculation about a real altercation.

The clip, which quickly caught the internet’s attention, appeared chaotic—but both stars have now confirmed it was simply a scene rehearsal.

Raghav took to social media to clarify, posting the video with the caption:

"Guys, this was our scene practice for our play script—just acting practice. Trying to become better actors, that’s all!"

Sakshi Malik echoed the same sentiment, writing:

"This was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand."

Sakshi gained fame for her appearance in the chartbuster Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and has since featured in hit music videos like Veham by Armaan Malik and Mulaqaat by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal. She also played a key role in the 2023 film Dry Day and enjoys a strong fan base with 7.4 million Instagram followers.

Raghav Juyal, who first rose to fame as the “slow-mo king” on Dance India Dance 3, has successfully transitioned into acting. He received critical praise for his intense performance as the antagonist in the 2024 action-thriller Kill. His recent roles, including a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, have further solidified his position in mainstream Bollywood.