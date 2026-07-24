Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM promise chaos, comedy and a whole lot of laughs with 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Raghav Juyal has mastered the art of making people laugh—but he insists comedy is no joke. At a time when thrillers, action spectacles and larger-than-life dramas dominate the marquee, actors Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM are betting on laughter with 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'. While in Chandigarh on Friday to promote the film, the duo speak not just about comedy and cinema but also about Punjabi food, family roots and why Chandigarh always feels like a city worth returning to.

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Chandigarh love

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"When you're in Chandigarh, you have to experience the hospitality," smiles Raghav, settling comfortably into the conversation. Food, inevitably, enters the discussion almost immediately. "Wherever we go for promotions, trying the local food is mandatory. Chandigarh—you can eat anything here. Even the soil would taste good," he jokes, setting the tone for an interview peppered with humour.

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Punjabi connect

For Raghav, the Punjabi connection runs much deeper. "My mother is Punjabi and my father is Garhwali," he shares. He also fondly recalls close friendships with actor Jayy Randhawa, whom he describes as an old friend, and another friend Amrinder, whose theth (raw and rustic) Punjabi fascinates him. "I've learnt Punjabi," he grins mischievously, "but the Punjabi I've learnt... I probably shouldn't speak it here." His punchline has everyone in splits. "Punjabi has a different flavour. The joy and energy in it are unmatched," he adds. In fact, that admiration may soon find its way onscreen. Raghav hints at playing a Sikh character in an upcoming project. "I'll have to speak Punjabi for that," he says, adding that he's looking forward to the challenge. Niharika, meanwhile, admits Punjabi is still an unfamiliar territory.

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Ajay & Roshni

Bhai Tera Star Hai is, in Niharika's words, "a chaotic mess—but in the best way possible. It's full of wonderfully eccentric people." Raghav echoes the sentiment. "We don't make enough films that simply make people laugh like Hera Pheri or Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. We wanted to make something that leaves people smiling when they walk out of the theatre."

He plays Ajay Singh, an aspiring actor with sky-high confidence and very little talent. "He genuinely believes he's the greatest actor in the world. The problem is, he acts terribly. So, I had to perform well while pretending to be a bad actor."

Niharika plays Roshni, who sees through Ajay's delusions but loves him nonetheless. "I would never tolerate someone like Ajay Singh in real life. But she's in love, and love makes people do strange things." The chemistry among the ensemble, they say, extended well beyond the camera. Directed by Vivek Agarwal, the film gave its actors unusual creative freedom. "He trusted us to improvise while staying true to the script," says Raghav.

When in London…

The London shoot came with its own adventures. Since the story unfolds over a single night, Raghav wore the same costume throughout filming. "We shot in London for almost a month. People around must have thought I owned only one outfit."

Not every memory, however, was amusing. During the shoot, his make-up artiste became the victim of an attempted mugging. "I just grabbed the mugger from behind, and hoped that security lands before he beats me black and blue. You see yeh bhai such main star hai," chuckles Raghav.

King of Slow Motion

Called King of Slow Motion, Raghav has enjoyed an illustrious journey as a dancer, and insists that it’s been a huge part of his career. "The biggest lesson dancing taught me is discipline. My body and mind are trained to practise my craft every day."

Years back, he confessed to us that he wanted to be India’s biggest superstar, having come a long way with recent Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is he happy at the pace? "I'm happy with how things are moving," he says, referring to a growing slate of projects, including King. "I think I'm on the right path."

Niharika's journey has followed a different route—the content creator moved from Bengaluru to California and finally Mumbai. Each city, she reflects, shaped her differently. "Bengaluru taught me that home isn't a place, it's people. California taught me fierce independence. Mumbai taught me that you can be surrounded by hundreds of people and still feel lonely—and that's okay."

Home, for Raghav, has long been a set. "I've been on sets since I was sixteen. Camera crew, assistant directors, spot boys—that feels like family. Whenever I get time, I go back to Dehradun, spend time with my friends in the mountains, recharge and come back."

Before wrapping up, the actors echo, "There is so much stress everywhere today. Come and laugh with us.

Bhai Tera Star Hai hits cinemas on July 30, 2026.