Raghav Thakur is currently seen in the TV show Suhaagan in which he plays the role of Krish. He gets candid with us…

Did you face any struggle?

The experience in Mumbai was fascinating but challenging as I had to adapt to living alone in a city far from my comfort zone. This journey has taught me self-reliance and independence.

How was your experience working in Nima Denzongpa and now Suhaagan?

Working in Nima Denzongpa was a significant learning experience for me as it was my first role in the industry. I portrayed the character of Paras, and the most challenging part was adapting to the demands of acting in front of the camera with no prior experience. I learnt a great deal from the directors and my co-artistes on the set. Now, in Suhaagan, it’s a dramatic and emotionally intense storyline.

How did you prepare for your role in Suhaagan?

To prepare for my role in Suhaagan, I spent time understanding the character of Krish and his motivations. I worked on building his emotional depth and innocence, which are key aspects of his personality. I also focused on maintaining an authentic regional language and tone since the show is based in Uttar Pradesh, and I wanted the audience to easily connect with the character and the story.

Suhaagan is known for its dramatic and emotional storyline. What aspects of your character did you find most intriguing or challenging to portray?

The most intriguing aspect of portraying Krish in Suhaagan is his innocence and vulnerability. He often finds himself in complicated situations, and it’s challenging to convey his emotions and reactions authentically. Imagining and performing in these emotionally charged scenes is both intriguing and demanding.

Acting often involves long hours and demanding schedules. How do you balance your personal life?

Balancing personal life with a busy shooting schedule can be challenging, but it’s manageable. Despite the demanding hours, I make an effort to prioritise my health by going to the gym and maintaining a balanced diet. I also engage in other activities that help me relax. Interestingly, staying busy with work has become a source of satisfaction, and it’s essential for my personal growth as an actor.

Do you have a dream role in mind?

In the future, I aspire to take on roles that challenge me and allow me to explore different aspects of acting. I’ve always wanted to play the role of an officer, whether it’s an Army officer or a police officer, where action and drama are involved. As for a dream role, I believe that evolves with time, but playing a strong and impactful character that leaves a lasting impression on the audience would be a dream come true.

