Rahul Bhat on why Kennedy still haunts him

In 2023, when Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy had its date with the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, it unveiled the actor in Rahul Bhat like few films do. Today as the film is ready to stream on Zee 5, the memory of playing Kennedy is still fresh and tingling on the gifted actor’s mind. Rahul smiles and winces, “I wish I could put Kennedy behind me. But the character is so strong and compelling; there is no way I can ever get rid of its sway over my mind.”

Advertisement

Hailing from Kashmir which has witnessed so much violence his first response to an ultra-violent character like Kennedy is undeniably repugnance. He asserts, “I hate violence and there is no justification for such a damnable person like Kennedy. But as an actor one has to be an advocate for the character and latch on to some quality which makes it relatable to audiences. Of course, therein lies the challenge.”

Advertisement

When Anurag first came to him with the script he was spellbound by the many layers of the character. Yet simultaneously he knew he would have to walk an extra mile. Rahul recalls, “First Anurag asked me to lose weight ‘tu ghost ban ja’ and just when I shed few kilos the maverick director told me to beef up.” But, Anurag, Rahul insists, is not a difficult director to work with. He adds, “What to talk of me, no actor can ever have creative differences with him. He simplifies things, it’s as if he has a magic wand and most difficult character becomes easy.”

Advertisement

As for the magic the director senses in Rahul the actor with whom he has worked in his gut wrenching Ugly too, Rahul quips,” Only Anurag can tell.” But yes post Kennedy many acclaimed directors from Vikramaditya Motwane (Black Warrant) to Sudhir Mishra (Summer of 77) did see and tap the immense potential in the good-looking actor. Why Bollywood, even Hollywood has woken up to his talent and soon his Lost and Found in Kumbh which he vouches for as ‘an excellent film’ would be released soon. Unlike most Hollywood projects where Indian actors have a ‘miss and blink’ part he is the main lead.

Yet he still rates Kennedy as a game-changer. He asserts, “It made me walk the Cannes red carpet. Yes, people say it’s a place where everyone gets a standing ovation. May be, that’s true but out of thousands of films only handful gets selected.” However, he doesn’t think the audience at Cannes is any different from the ones at the Indian film festivals. He reasons, “Before I delude myself that I am doing great work, I have to remember on this very soil there are actors of great calibre from Naseeruddin Shah to Om Puri and makers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Basu Bhattacharya, et al.” Moreover, he deems, “Emotions are universal and what we feel for our mothers is the same sentiment that runs in sons/ daughters in distant lands.”

Advertisement

He himself is surprised that at Cannes audiences cried even though the character he portrays is rather despicable. For this, he gives credit to his director Anurag and says, “It’s his genius which makes you feel for this abominable being and shows you the mirror.” Kennedy streams on Zee5 from February 20.

"I am not related to any bigwigs in the industry. I come from Kashmir with no film connections whatsoever, yet today such big directors are supporting me. I can only be grateful." — Rahul Bhat

If You Think You Know It All, You’re Already Failing...

For an actor who never went to an acting school, unlearning is the key. Rahul Bhat decodes the secret, “If you work on the premise that you know it all, you can never ever deliver. Sayana kaan… we all know the saying. One has to erase what one knows completely to embrace new things. If the cup is brimming to the full with pompousness and ego, where would be room for learning anything?”

Inside Kennedy’s moody night anthem

Adding to the haunting world of Kennedy is a powerful Night Anthem track that captures the film’s raw intensity. Sung by the Vishal Dadlani, the song mirrors the fractured psyche of the film’s protagonist. Composed and written by the talented duo Boyblanck and Shashwat Dwivedi, the track is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s dark and restless nights. It seamlessly complements the journey of Kennedy Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat, a former cop turned contract killer navigating a dangerous double life. Marking Anurag Kashyap’s return to his signature Mumbai noir storytelling, the film stands as his third major Mumbai-set crime narrative after Black Friday and Raman Raghav 2.0.