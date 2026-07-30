Rahul Mishra’s Devi: The Eternal Muse, unveiled in Paris in early July, served as the finale to India Couture Week 2026

First Isha Ambani, then Cardi B and now Sobhita Dhulipala… Rahul Mishra’s Devi collection keeps getting grander. The collection, Devi: The Eternal Muse, first showcased at Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this July, became the befitting finale to India Couture Week 2026 in New Delhi.

Advertisement

“Some details survive for centuries not because they were simply repeated, but because generations continued to refine them. For Devi, our task was never to improve these enduring forms. It was to study them closely, understand their rhythm and carry their memory into another medium. What was once carved in stone is now remembered through thread. Devi — The Memory of Stone,” posted the celebrated couturier.

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from a 12th-century bronze sculpture, Mishra reinterpreted the collection for the Indian runway. “Devi is not a character, she is an idea that has endured across centuries,” he said. For his India Couture Week 2026 presentation, Mishra wanted to bring that idea to life. “Sobhita embodied the eternal muse—not as a showstopper, but as the living spirit that has inspired generations of sculptors, artisans and storytellers. As she walked, the ritual of sringara (adornment) unfolded around her. Each ornament became another layer of adornment, celebrating beauty not as decoration, but as a language of devotion, identity and transformation. From bronze to embroidery. From sculpture to movement. From memory to the present,” posted Mishra. Through both design and poetic storytelling, Mishra translated his vision into an immersive couture experience.

Advertisement

Stone carved in thread

“From stone to embroidery. A sculptor removes. We add.” That philosophy lies at the heart of Devi. To recreate the visual language of carved stone on fabric, the atelier developed a painstaking hand-embroidered technique when very millimetre is built thread by thread, creating the illusion of sculpted drapery, weathered surfaces and chiselled depth.

Advertisement

What appears to be cold, weighty stone is, in reality, supple fabric. What looks like naturally folded drapery is entirely hand-embroidered—a masterclass in couture craftsmanship and trompe-l’œil illusion. The collection is also a testament to the extraordinary labour behind haute couture. Thousands of hours of embroidery, meticulous surface manipulation and artisanal precision transform textiles into wearable sculptures. Every motif echoes the grace of ancient temple sculptures, while every silhouette balances history with modernity.

Sobhita as the living Devi

Closing the show, Sobhita did not simply model the garments; she became an extension of Mishra’s narrative. Draped in richly embroidered couture while jewellery was ceremonially layered onto her as she walked, she embodied the evolving ritual of sringara—where adornment becomes an act of reverence rather than embellishment.

It was a finale that blurred the boundaries between fashion presentation, performance art and cultural memory. With Devi, Mishra demonstrated that couture can do more than celebrate craftsmanship—it can preserve heritage, reinterpret history and transform ancient artistic traditions into living, moving works of art.

This year, India Couture Week brought together 14 of the country’s leading couturiers, each presenting their interpretation of modern Indian couture while celebrating the exceptional craftsmanship that defines the industry. From intricate hand embroidery and heritage textiles to contemporary silhouettes, the week showcased the evolving language of Indian luxury fashion. As the grand finale, Mishra’s Devi collection stood out for its artistic narrative, transforming centuries-old sculptural traditions into wearable couture.