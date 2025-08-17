DT
Home / Entertainment / Rahul Sharma talks about how he learns from his co-stars

Rahul Sharma talks about how he learns from his co-stars

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:49 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma, currently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, believes that one of the most powerful tools for growth in an actor’s journey is observation. With more than a decade of experience in the television industry, Rahul says that he continues to learn every single day—not just from his own performances, but from closely watching the artists around him.

“I try to improve my craft by observing people, not only on my current show but across the television and film industry,” he shares. “On the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I’m surrounded by so many performers, and I make it a point to observe how they deliver dialogues, how they carry their characters, and how they respond emotionally in different scenes. These subtle things teach you a lot, especially when you’re not formally being taught.”

Rahul explains that observation doesn’t mean imitation. “There’s a big difference between copying someone and observing them. Observation is about understanding the intent behind a performance—the way an actor holds a pause, the shift in their tone, their eye movements, the silence between the lines. It’s about absorbing those nuances,” he says.

