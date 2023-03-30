‘Rahul Talks to People’ to premiere on OTT today

Prime Video has unveiled the rib-tickling trailer of its upcoming show Rahul Talks to People, featuring comedian Rahul Subramanian. The one-hour special features him in a spontaneous and impromptu interaction with audiences in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Produced by OML and directed by Biswa Kalyan Rath, this show will be available from March 30.

Rahul says, “I am excited and nervous at the same time. But I enjoy this format a lot.”