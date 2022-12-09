Raj Anadkat to exit from TMKOC •

Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is saying final goodbye to the show.

Giving out an official statement, he wrote, “It’s time to lay all questions and speculations to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey.”