Raj & DK join forces with Netflix for comedy-crime-thriller ‘Guns & Gulaabs’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 31

Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K., also known as Raj & DK have an impressive portfolio of films and series to their credit. The ‘Family Man’ creators have done films such as ‘Stree’, ‘Go, Goa Gone’, ‘Shor in the City’ and ‘99’.

Now, the talented writer-director duo will kick-start their creative partnership with Netflix with the quirky seriesGuns & Gulaabsunder the D2R Films production.

Inspired by the misfits of the world,‘Guns & Gulaabs’is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime-thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Speaking about the series and their collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK said:“Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super-thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture. Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem,Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series,Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Sharing details on the announcement,Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India,said: “We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series as distinct as their creative voice,‘Guns and Gulaabs’. Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo,into‘Guns & Gulaabs’,which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

#GunsandGulaabs #Netflix #RajDK