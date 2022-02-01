Raj & DK set for their first directorial venture with Netflix with Guns & Gulaabs

Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, also known as Raj & DK, are all set for their first creative partnership with Netflix with the quirky series Guns & Gulaabs under the D2R Films production.
Inspired by the misfits of the world, it’s a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller. Raj & DK say, “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.” TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...