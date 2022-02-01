Raj & DK set for their first directorial venture with Netflix with Guns & Gulaabs

Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, also known as Raj & DK, are all set for their first creative partnership with Netflix with the quirky series Guns & Gulaabs under the D2R Films production.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, it’s a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller. Raj & DK say, “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.” TMS