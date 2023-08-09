Rajinikant mania grips Chennai, Bengaluru as offices declare holiday ahead of his 'Jailer' release

Chandigarh, August 9
Superstar Rajinikanth enjoys a fan following like none other. News of his fans doing unusual things to show their affection to their favourite actor is often reported. Another such incident is in the news ahead of the release of his film ‘Jailer’ on August 10.
Reportedly, two companies in Tamil Nadu, Uno Aqua Care and Salem Survey Group, are the first ones to declare August 10 as an official holiday, among other offices.
A viral tweet shows a circular of Uno Aqua Care, which reads, “On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’s movie Jailer we have decided to declare holiday on 10th August 2023 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR department (sic).”
The notice further read, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees (sic).”
Offices started announcing holiday for #Jailer release 😎🥳— Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) August 4, 2023
The #SuperstarRajinikanth phenomenon and the only actor in the world who can bring the country to standstill🥳❤️😍#Rajinikanth#Thalaivar170#JailerFromAug10 #JailerAudioLaunch #JailerShowcase #Kaavaalaa #Thalaivar
The order is applicable to the company’s branches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar.
‘Jailer’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, starring Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan marks Rajinikanth’s first release in almost two years.
