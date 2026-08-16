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Home / Entertainment / Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in cinema on the sets of ‘Dharman’

Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in cinema on the sets of ‘Dharman’

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:09 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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'Dharman' is Rajinikanth's 173rd film
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Superstar Rajinikanth completes 51 years in cinema, marking the milestone on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Dharman’. A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the sets of the film in the presence of the actor, director Ashwath Marimuthu and the cast and crew.

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His first film, 'Apoorva Raagangal', was released on August 15, 1975. Over the past five decades, the actor has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

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The celebration took place while the actor was shooting for 'Dharman'. A post shared from the film's sets carried a message celebrating his long journey in cinema. "51 YEARS. ONE NAME. ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN".

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Watch here:

  https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcDxhm9ynHK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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'Dharman' marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna. Simran is reuniting with Rajinikanth after their previous film 'Petta'.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. He has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller 'Coolie' in 2025!

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