Rajinikanth heads to the Himalayas

Ahead of the release of the film Jailer, legendary actor Rajinikanth has gone for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport before leaving for the trip. Rajinikanth revealed on various occasions that he used to visit the Himalayas often. But the superstar was unable to go for the past four years due to various reasons, including the Covid pandemic. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10.
Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie. In the video, two different avatars of Rajinikanth’s persona ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian were revealed. In the film, he portrays the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.
Jackie Shroff is briefly seen in the teaser. He portrays a negative character. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.
Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87
Coming from a family of influentials in Singapore, the bhara...