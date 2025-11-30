Rajinikanth honoured, Dharmendra remembered at star-studded IFFI closing ceremony

The star-studded closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday ended on a high note with superstar Rajinikanth being honoured with the lifetime achievement award for his 50 years in cinema and Ash Mayfair's Skin of Youth claiming the top prize.

Superstar Rajinikanth was honoured by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a shawl and memento at the closing ceremony of IFFI.

“I stand here with a lot of humility and gratitude and my heartfelt thanks to the central government for honouring my work of 50 years. If I look back, it seems like it's been 10 to 15 years that I've been working and that's because I love cinema and acting. So, even after 100 years, I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” the 74-year-old superstar said.

The actor was accompanied by his family at the festival, which also saw the presence of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, Sholay filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Dhanush, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and filmmakers like Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, and Shekhar Kapur.

The festival also paid homage to the artistes who passed away this year with an audio-visual tribute, titled, ‘In fond remembrance of the artistes we lost' where Dharmendra, Kamini Kaushal, Sulakshana Pandit, Satish Shah, Piyush Pandey, Zubeen Garg and Shyam Benegal were remembered.

The festival also awarded winners in the ceremony with Vietnamese film Skin of Youth, about a troubled romance between a transgender sex worker and a cage fighter, claiming the best film award.

Best director award went to Santosh Davakhar for his Marathi film Gondhal, about a Marathi bride who uses her lovers obsessive nature during a ritual to play a dangerous game.

Colombian actor Ubeimar Rios won the best actor award for his role in A Poet, a film about the lifelong obsession of man with poetry.

Jara Sofija Ostan won the best actor female award for her role in Little Trouble Girls, a Slovenian movie about a 16-year-old introverted girl and her relationship with a fellow student. The Special jury award went to Nigerian story My Father's Shadow and ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal was given to the film Safe House.

The best debut director award for an Indian feature film was given to Karan Singh Tyagi for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari 2.

The closing ceremony featured performances from North Indian states wherein the contribution of artists like SD Burman, RD Burman, Zubeen Garg, and Papon was recognised. Artists also performed Yakshagana, a traditional art form from the state of Karnataka.

Govardhan Asrani, Pankah Dheer, Varinder Signh Ghuman, Bal Karve, Jaswinder Bhalla, Jyoti Chandekar, Ratan Thiyam, B Saroja Devi, Shefali Jariwala, Partho Ghosh, Vibhu Raghave, Shaji Karun, Manoj Kumar, Alok Chatterjeem, Shyam Benegal, and Zakir Hussian, were also remembered at the festival.

Ranveer Singh launched the song, Tu Agar Meri from his much-anticipated film, “Dhurandhar” and said he feels honoured to be in the presence of the biggest superstar of all times, Rajinikanth.

“I wish I could show the trailer and teaser of Dhurandhar here but it's a bit bloody, so we showed the love song, I hope you all watch the film. Our director, Aditya Dhar, said his intention is to take the Indian movie to the world.

"China had its moment, with ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon', Korea had its moment with ‘Parasite', and we hope this will be counted as one of the best in the genre. It is a complex story and visual spectacle. We realised that post covid promises big visual spectacle, intriguing tale,” Singh said.

List of winners

Best Film: Skin of Youth

Best Director: Santosh Davakahar for Marathi thriller Gondhal

Best Actor (Male): Ubeimar Rios (A Poet)

Best Actor (Female): Jara Sofija Ostan (Little Trouble Girls)

Best Web Series (OTT): Bandish Bandits 2 Special Jury Award: Director Akinola Davies Jr. (My Father's Shadow)

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal: Safe House