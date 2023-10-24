Rajinikanth or tea vendor? Astonishing resemblance sparks Internet frenzy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

In a world filled with uncanny doppelgangers, spotting one that mirrors an iconic figure like Indian superstar Rajinikanth is nothing short of fascinating. Recently, a video of Sudhakar Prabhu, a tea vendor hailing from Fort Kochi, Kerala, bearing an astonishing resemblance to the legendary actor, has set the Internet abuzz.

Sudhakar Prabhu, the man behind the tea counter on Pattalam Road, has unintentionally become an online sensation due to his striking similarity to the beloved Thalaivar. In a viral video that's been making waves, Prabhu, casually clad in shorts and a shirt, effortlessly emulates Rajinikanth's unique mannerisms, leaving onlookers in sheer disbelief.

The video initially surfaced on social media, thanks to a user account @despoters_12345.

However, it was Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah, in Fort Kochi for a film shoot, who first acknowledged Prabhu's remarkable likeness to the South Indian cinematic icon.

Nadirshah, astounded by the uncanny resemblance, took to Facebook, where he wrote, "Astounding! Sudhakar Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop," accompanied by a few snapshots of Prabhu.

Since Prabhu's pictures and videos went viral, his life has taken a delightful turn. He's been invited to various events and functions across the state of Kerala, where eager fans and curious onlookers seek to catch a glimpse of the tea vendor who channels the aura of Thalaivar.

It's not the first time that a Rajinikanth lookalike has grabbed the Internet's attention. Last year, pictures of Rehmat Gashkori, a retired government employee from Pakistan, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the superstar, also went viral. Colleagues began commenting on how he bore an undeniable likeness to Rajinikanth, from his body language to his hairstyle and even his stride.

Meanwhile, in the world of Rajinikanth, the superstar himself continues to make headlines. He recently embarked on his 170th film, promising a compelling entertainer with a powerful social message.

His last release, 'Jailer', directed by Nelson and hitting screens in August, achieved resounding success at the box office. Rajinikanth himself acknowledged that the film surpassed expectations and marked a significant victory in his illustrious career. His upcoming projects include a yet-untitled venture with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.

#Kerala