DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ earns Rs 504 crore at box office         

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ earns Rs 504 crore at box office         

“Coolie” is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram.com/lokesh.kanagaraj
Advertisement

“Coolie”, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

Released on August 14, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as Karthi’s “Kaithi”, Vijay’s “Master” and “Leo”, and Kamal Haasan’s “Vikram”.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film, which opened with Rs 151 crore, stands at Rs 504 crore at the worldwide box office. It has earned Rs 327 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes notable actors, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

Advertisement

“Coolie” is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji’s “War 2” starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts