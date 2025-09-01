Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ earns Rs 504 crore at box office         

“Coolie”, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

Released on August 14, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as Karthi’s “Kaithi”, Vijay’s “Master” and “Leo”, and Kamal Haasan’s “Vikram”.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film, which opened with Rs 151 crore, stands at Rs 504 crore at the worldwide box office. It has earned Rs 327 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes notable actors, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

Advertisement

“Coolie” is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji’s “War 2” starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.