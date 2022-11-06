Rajinikanth to make special appearance in daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Laal Salaam, its makers announced on Saturday. The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...