Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' rakes in the moolah on its first day; gross domestic collections stand at Rs 52 crore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

Amid much fanfare, superstar Rajinikanth has returned to the silver screens after a gap of almost two years with Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, ‘Jailer’.

The film, which has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, opened with impressive figures on its first day.

The film earned Rs 52 crore (gross collection) in India. The net collections of the film stood at Rs 44.5 crore at the end of day one. Out of Rs 52 crore, Rs 23 crore were from Tamil Nadu alone, thus making the film the highest opening Kollywood film of the year.

With Rs 5 crore collection in Kerala, the film has become the highest-opening film in the state. Collections from other states reportedly stand at Rs 11 crore from Karnataka and Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The total worldwide collections stand at Rs 72 crore for day one.

The film’s craze among Rajini fans is unparalleled with reports suggesting that a screening of the film had to be paused in Maharashtra after fans could not control their excitement over the superstar’s entry sequence.

The film which opened on a working day is expected to pick up more on the weekend.