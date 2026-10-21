DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Rajkumar Hirani reveals what made Sanju special and what drives his next biopic choice

Rajkumar Hirani reveals what made Sanju special and what drives his next biopic choice

Years after delivering the record-breaking blockbuster Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani shares why honesty and human flaws mean more to him than glossy achievements.

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

When Rajkumar Hirani released Sanju in 2018, it did not just break box office records but also redefined how Indian cinema approaches biopics. Directed by Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor in a career-defining performance as Sanjay Dutt, the film showed the rollercoaster of a star’s life. Backed by a talented cast starring Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Manisha Koirala, Sanju tackled heavy themes of addiction, media scrutiny, mistakes, and personal relationships with Hirani’s signature emotional warmth.

Advertisement

Ever since Sanju set that benchmark, offers and real-life scripts have continuously flooded the filmmaker's desk. Yet, despite reading some extraordinary real-life accounts, Hirani has taken his time to select his next biographical feature.

Advertisement

Talking about what draws him to a real person’s journey, Rajkumar Hirani shared: "After Sanju, many people reached out to me to make biopics. Most were success stories. But a simple success story doesn't excite me that much. I need a life with major ups and downs - great achievement, but also failure, mistakes, contradictions, difficult choices, relationships, maybe even periods when the person didn't know how their own story was going to turn out. And then there is something even more important: the person has to be willing to open the door. What made Sanju possible was that Sanjay gave me access to the parts of his life that were not flattering. He was willing to lay himself bare - the good, the bad, the embarrassing, and the painful. That gave us a human being, not just a famous person's success story."

For Hirani, real cinema lies in that very willingness to stand bare before the audience. As fans eagerly wait to see whose story next catches his eye, one thing is certain: whenever Rajkumar Hirani chooses to step back into the world of real-life biopics, it will be a story that touches hearts and stays with us forever.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts