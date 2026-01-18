DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha name their daughter Parvati

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha name their daughter Parvati

Actor couple share first picture with newborn on Instagram, call her their “greatest blessing”

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image via Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on Sunday announced that they have named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao.

The couple shared a joint picture on their respective Instagram handles, featuring them holding hands with their newborn. “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO,” read the caption.

Rajkummar, 41, and Patralekha, 35, welcomed their daughter on November 15, 2025, which also marked their fourth wedding anniversary. They had earlier announced the birth with an Instagram post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in New Chandigarh after an 11-year-long relationship.

They announced Patralekha’s pregnancy in July with a joint Instagram post featuring the graphic “Baby on the way”.

On the work front, Patralekha was last seen in the biographical film Phule alongside Pratik Gandhi, where she essayed the role of Savitribai Phule. The film released in April.

Rajkummar Rao’s recent projects include Bhool Chuk Maaf and Maalik. He also made a cameo appearance as himself in the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood.

