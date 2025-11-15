DT
Home / Entertainment / Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome first child on 4th wedding anniversary

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome first child on 4th wedding anniversary

In a joint statement, they described their daughter as ‘God’s greatest blessing’

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:09 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (File photo/ANI)
Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

In a joint post, the couple announced the news, celebrating their daughter’s arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, which was on November 15.

“We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” the note read. In the caption, they described their daughter as God’s “greatest blessing,” expressing joy at entering a new chapter of their lives.

As soon as they shared the news, friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations, you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood.” Sophie Choudry also extended her love and blessings, writing, “Huge congratulations, you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless.” Friends, fans and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had announced their pregnancy earlier in July through an adorable Instagram post featuring a graphic illustration with a cradle at the centre and a message that read, “Baby on the way.” The post garnered widespread love from fans.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film “Citylights”, which marked Patralekhaa’s Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Rajkummar recently completed the shooting for his upcoming film, “Nikam”.

