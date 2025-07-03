DT
Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster in Maalik

Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster in Maalik

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar
The makers of political drama film Maalik have released its trailer on Tuesday. Directed by Pulkit, the film also stars Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead role.

In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar’s character is unlike his recent roles in comedy movies such as Stree, Stree 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf. Also, starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad.

Rajkummar shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Janam se nahin Qismat se banega, majboor baap ka mazboot beta, Maalik.” The film is slated to release in cinemas on July 11.

