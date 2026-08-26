Rajkummar Rao put hair loss in the spotlight

Hair loss is one of those concerns that can quietly become a source of anxiety, yet many people struggle to recognise when everyday shedding may have turned into something that needs attention. This Hair Loss Awareness Month, actor Rajkummar Rao is joining Traya, India’s science-backed hair health brand, to encourage people to pay closer attention to their hair health through a simple, one-minute screening check.

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The digital campaign centres around Traya’s “hair pull test”, an at-home check designed to help people understand the difference between normal hair shedding and potentially excessive hair loss.

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In the campaign video, Rajkummar demonstrates how the test can be performed by gently pulling a section of around 40–50 strands of hair. According to the campaign, if fewer than five strands come away, the shedding is generally considered within the normal range. If six or more strands come away consistently, it may be a sign of active hair loss and could warrant further evaluation.

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Watch here:https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcdzW6INt1u/?igsi=bmpnYnN6dzQ2aG92

“Hair loss affects millions of us, but most people don't know when it's time to take it seriously. What I liked about this test is how simple it is; anyone can do it at home in a minute. Awareness is the first step, and if catching the signs early helps even a few people get the right guidance sooner, that's a real difference,” said the 'Stree' actor.

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The campaign also seeks to challenge two common reactions to hair fall: dismissing it completely or becoming anxious over every strand. Instead, Traya is positioning early awareness as a middle ground, encouraging people to understand whether what they are experiencing could be normal shedding or a sign of an underlying issue.

Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya, said, “People tend to swing between two extremes: ignoring hair loss until it's severe or panicking at the first few strands. This campaign is about the middle ground: knowing the difference between normal shedding and active hair loss. The hair pull test is an easy first check, but it's only a signal. The real answer lies in identifying the root cause through proper evaluation, not chasing quick fixes.”

And when it comes to hair loss, there is rarely a single explanation. Genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, dandruff, stress, lifestyle factors and certain underlying health conditions can all play a role. This makes identifying the potential cause an important part of addressing persistent hair loss rather than simply treating the visible symptom.

As part of its Hair Loss Awareness Month initiative this August, the campaign video is now live across Traya’s social media platforms, encouraging people to pause, check their hair health and seek appropriate guidance if persistent hair loss is a concern.