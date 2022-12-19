Rajkummar Rao remembers Irrfan Khan

In the annual event of Netflix called Roundtable 2022, the actor spoke at length about the late actor Irrfan Khan and their meeting in London.
Irrfan passed away in April 2020 due to cancer. Rao said Irrfan and his work has had a huge impact on his life. The Monica O My Darling actor feels Irrfan’s death is huge loss to the industry. He said, “We met for lunch. I think those two-three hours I would always cherish. He knew what was coming but still was so curious about things, about life and he also wanted to travel. I don’t think there would be another Irrfan Khan ever in this country.” — TMS
