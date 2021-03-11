Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan, who will be seen in the show 'Appnapan...Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan', attended a cooking workshop as part of the preparations

Actors Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan will be seen portraying the lead characters of Pallavi and Nikhil in the upcoming show Appnapan...Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. To make their characters look more realistic, Rajshree and Cezanne did a cooking workshop, along with renowned chef Naved.
Says Cezanne, “Never thought that I would be donning the hat of a chef and chopping onions for a show. But, as they say, it’s never too late to try something new. I have always believed cooking is an art and the secret ingredient is love; therefore, I am all excited to be stepping into this character.”
“There are a lot of technicalities that one needs to keep in mind while portraying the character of a chef and training with a cooking expert like chef Naved really helped us understand the tricks of the trade. I am surely going to put everything to use,” he adds — IANS
