Rajshree Thakur to play a mother in 'Appnapan… Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan'

Sony Entertainment Television, along with Balaji Telefilms, is set for a new show titled Appnapan… Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. Shedding light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships, the show revolves around the story of an estranged couple, Pallavi and Nikhil.
A prominent name in the television industry, who has charmed the audience with her acting skills, Rajshree Thakur will be seen essaying the character of lead protagonist—Pallavi. Says Rajshree, “Appnapan is a story of love, relationships, trust and second chances. I couldn’t say no to such a beautiful story when it was narrated to me. Working with Ekta is like reading a book that you don’t want to end. Every chapter has something to offer. I’m glad to finally get the right opportunity to work with her.”
