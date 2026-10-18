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Home / Entertainment / Rakesh Roshan to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood figures in the crosshairs

Rakesh Roshan to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood figures in the crosshairs

In August 1997, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple in Mumbai's Andheri area

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:49 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Rakesh Roshan. File photo
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Actor Tiger Shroff, who escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday, is the latest Bollywood personality to have been the target of shootings over the years. In February this year, five rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the firing.

In April 2024, two bike-borne men fired five rounds outside actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area.

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The Mumbai Police arrested many suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A trial against the five accused — Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Harpal Singh, Sonukumar Bishnoi, and Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari — is under way. The sixth accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody in May 2024.

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In January 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot and injured in an assassination attempt in Santacruz area of Mumbai, just a week after the release of his blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Two assailants fired multiple shots at him. One bullet hit his left arm and another grazed his chest.

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In August 1997, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple in Mumbai's Andheri area. He was shot 16 times by the assailants.

Comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, located in Canada's British Columbia province, was targeted in three separate shooting incidents between July and October last year.

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