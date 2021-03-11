Rakhi Sawanthas a new boyfriend

A few months back, Rakhi Sawant was in the news for getting married to a man named Ritesh. She even appeared on Bigg Boss 15 with her husband. However, after the show ended the two decided to part ways, as Ritesh was already married and had a child. But now, Rakhi has got a new boyfriend whose name is Adil. At the red carpet of a recent awards’ event, Rakhi gave a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media.

And a few days back, Rakhi was spotted with Adil, and while talking to paparazzi, the actress said, “Meet my sweetheart Adil.”

When asked about the next season of reality show Bigg Boss, Rakhi said, “Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss? He is my boyfriend.”