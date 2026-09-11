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Home / Entertainment / Rakhi Sawant's surprise cameo in Pakistani star Hania Aamir's debut rap song has the internet losing it

Rakhi Sawant's surprise cameo in Pakistani star Hania Aamir's debut rap song has the internet losing it

Nobody saw this one coming — and that is exactly why it worked

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:59 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Television actress Rakhi Sawant spotted at Filmcity in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_22_2021_000264A)
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Hania Aamir dropped her first-ever rap song Pablo and the internet was already paying attention. Then Rakhi Sawant's voice came through in the outro and everything went into overdrive.

Pablo is Hania's response to years of being called fake, too pretty and too guarded. Written and composed by her, the Punjabi rap is a direct message to her critics — stay in your lane, everyone is only human, and accountability runs both ways. The song celebrates her work and her life on her own terms.

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Then comes Rakhi. In the outro, her voice cuts through with a voice message for Hania. "Hania, my jaan, don't get tense. You're a hoor, there's divine light on your face. They're jealous of your beauty. Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya," she said.

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Fans immediately went to the comments. "The OG Rakhi Sawant," wrote one. "Unexpected collab," said another. Rakhi herself reposted reactions on her Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself vibing to the song.

Hania Aamir made her acting debut with the 2016 Pakistani film Janaan and has since built a massive following through shows like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She was last seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which also found a strong audience in India. In 2025 she starred in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh, a film that was released only in international markets amid tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

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