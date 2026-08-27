Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in Ramayana

Rakul Preet Singh steps into epic mythology with her portrayal of Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. As Ravana’s sister, the actor is drawn to the opportunity to explore a more nuanced side of a character often reduced to that of an antagonist.

Advertisement

Speaking about the evolving interpretations of the epic, Rakul says, “Every few years, you see a different interpretation and presentation of these characters, while keeping the essence rooted in the original text. As an actor, you only look at a character from that lens, that it's a character that has layers, that has the possibility and ability to shine through the film.”

Advertisement

It is this complexity that makes Surpanakha particularly intriguing for Rakul. “She was apparently the most beautiful woman of Lanka. She had an ego, but then she was layered. As an actor, it's fun to explore those layers,” she says.

Advertisement

The script also introduced Rakul to aspects of Surpanakha’s story that she had not previously encountered. “There was a lot about her that I didn't know. When I read the script, there was a lot about her life before and after that incident where her nose is chopped off by Lakshman,” she shares.

With the role offering her the chance to look beyond Surpanakha’s most familiar chapter, Rakul hopes to bring greater depth to one of the epic’s most intriguing and often misunderstood figures.