Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli of team 'RRR' visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings

Chandigarh, March 21
Director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus ‘RRR’ is all set to hit the big screen on March 25. Ahead of its grand release, Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan made way to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
Pictures from their visit are going viral on social media and here is a glimpse for you.
Sharing a picture from the Golden Temple visit, PenMovies wrote, “The tRRRio visited the divine Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for our #RRRMovie #RRRTakeOver #RRROnMarch25th #RRR."
Take a look at the trio at Golden Temple:
View this post on Instagram
Busy promoting the film, the team had earlier visited Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai. The trio had also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda as part of their pan-India promotion.
In North India, they first halted at Delhi for a major event that was also attended by Aamir Khan. After a good time interacting with fans and media in Delhi, team RRR is expected to attend an event in Amritsar this evening.
Their multi-city tour will take the RRR team to Kolkata and Varanasi before they return to Hyderabad, where they will conclude the promotions on March 23.
Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the SS Rajamouli directorial is a fictional period drama which, apart from Ram Charan and NTR Jr, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in important roles.
The film has been produced on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore by DVV Danayya and apart from Telugu, it will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on March 25.
