Ram Charan, Junior NTR and SS Rajamouli pray at the Golden Temple for RRR’s success

Neha Saini

he usually quiet and serene atmosphere outside the Golden Temple plaza on Monday morning was abuzz with crowd, most of whom were tourists from South Indian states gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Ram Charan, Junior NTR and director SS Rajamouli, dressed in white kurta pyjamas with initials RRR, met with a similar frenzy that they might get in Hyderabad or Bengaluru or Chennai. RRR, touted as the most expensive film made in Indian film industry, will release on March 25. They shared how they felt humbled after their visit to the Golden Temple.

“Usually, after Baahubali, and even when everybody talks about RRR being the country’s biggest film, you struggle to keep your ego in check. Visiting the Golden Temple was like keeping yourself grounded, reminding that you do not push your ego. It’s my second visit to Amritsar and I always feel at peace here,” says Rajamouli.

He says he feels no pressure for RRR to do well. “We have made a good film, the story is good and the star cast has performed well. I am confident that the audience will connect with the emotion behind the film.”

Ram Charan and Junior NTR learnt a lot about how the community kitchen in the Golden Temple, which is Asia’s biggest community kitchen, works. “It’s our first time and I pray that our film gets the same love and affection from the people of Punjab as Baahubali. The audience in Punjab has been very gracious towards our films and some of them have really done tremendous business here. Our film is about fighting for freedom, for what you believe in. Punjabis are known for their courage and freedom has been an integral part of Amritsar’s history. So, it feels great to come here and experience that first hand,” shared Ram Charan, who was accompanied by his wife.

Junior NTR whose Punjabi was a delight for his Punjabi fans says, “Punjab is the land that knows about freedom fighters and freedom struggle. I hope our film resonates with that emotion.” He hopes that Punjabis would start a RRR thaali just like the Baahubali thaali which was a huge hit in the state.

The multi-star cast magnum opus also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and British actors. The RRR team has been travelling to multiple cities to promote the movie ahead of its March 25 release.

Different run-times for Hindi, Telugu versions

Inching towards its global release, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has gained much more attention, with the promotions by the team.

Now that the reports about the fictional drama’s run-time have emerged, the Hindi and Telugu versions have different run times apparently. In an interesting update, the Telugu version of RRR has a run-time of 3 hours 2 minutes, while the Hindi version has a run-time of a shade under 3 hours 7 minutes. The Hindi version is lengthier by 5 minutes, as reported.

It is also informed that the makers might add a few additional minutes for the Hindi version if needed.

RRR is hitting theatres worldwide on March 25. —IANS