Ram Charan on playing crossover athlete in new movie 'Peddi'

Telugu star Ram Charan says that his next film Peddi has a story rooted in rural identity and he is confident that it will resonate with people of every generation.

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The RRR star plays the titular character in the Telugu-language sports action drama, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

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In the movie, Peddi is shown as a gifted sportsman who masters multiple sports -- cricket, wrestling and sprinting -- to earn his daily wage. Loved by every child in the village, his rising popularity irks a jealous landlord who throws him the biggest challenge of his life.

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"It's a blend of three sports coming together. It's like a crossover athlete. It's a very rooted movie, it's a story of our soil and I'm happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story. This is one film that will inspire everyone," Charan says.

Whether he feels the weight of expectations, especially after the resounding success of his 2022 period actioner RRR, the 41-year-old actor says he approaches every project with the same level of energy and commitment.

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"I think in general, we have to be responsible, whether or not because it is an RRR or any other film. Every film comes with a lot of sincerity and with the same zeal that we did the previous hits. It's not like it's an added pressure at all. It's the same thing we do with every film," he adds.

Peddi features Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. It is her second project in the Telugu film industry after 2024's Devara.

Kapoor says she likes to try new things and step out of her comfort zone. “It excites me, I think, and that part of my job that I like the most is where you get to explore things that are out of your comfort zone. And to know who you really are, I think that's when you grow as an artist," she says.

The 29-year-old actor believes in giving her best to every project without feeling any kind of pressure.

"I think I'm trying to focus more on the work and I think I look at it more like responsibility and not like pressure. I think it is a responsibility to give every opportunity your best and to do your best in whatever you're doing. The pressure is something I don't like to pay heed to. I want to be as much cognizant about the legacy and responsibility of entertaining the audiences," says Kapoor.

Peddi also stars Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar as well as Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Divyenndu. It features music by Oscar winner AR Rahman and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.